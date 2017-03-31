Community news: Women's Hall of Fame luncheon Saturday

Alameda County will hold its 24th annual Women's Hall of Fame luncheon and awards ceremony Saturday at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. Twelve women will be inducted into the hall of fame: Linda Mandolini, business and professions; Suzan Bateson, community service; Ayodele Nzinga, culture and art; Catherine Surez Dunbar, education; Emily Kirsch, environment; Patricia Aguilera, health; Kathie Barkow, justice; Aeeshah Clottey, nontraditional careers; Audrey Yamamoto, philanthropy; Katherine Yelick, science, technology, engineering; Hel Say, sports and athletics; and Lauryn Nguyen, youth.

