Community news: Women's Hall of Fame luncheon Saturday
Alameda County will hold its 24th annual Women's Hall of Fame luncheon and awards ceremony Saturday at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. Twelve women will be inducted into the hall of fame: Linda Mandolini, business and professions; Suzan Bateson, community service; Ayodele Nzinga, culture and art; Catherine Surez Dunbar, education; Emily Kirsch, environment; Patricia Aguilera, health; Kathie Barkow, justice; Aeeshah Clottey, nontraditional careers; Audrey Yamamoto, philanthropy; Katherine Yelick, science, technology, engineering; Hel Say, sports and athletics; and Lauryn Nguyen, youth.
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|11 min
|-Glinda-
|4,994
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|19
|Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11)
|Mar 29
|Canada Eh
|217
|I didnt know it was a crime to sit in a parked car (Apr '09)
|Mar 28
|Tinagination
|58
|Stolen Minivan Pulled from Water Surrounding Ea...
|Mar 28
|JKD
|2
|billy byron walker, aka, billy walker, billie w... (Aug '16)
|Mar 28
|Gina
|4
