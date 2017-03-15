City Council opts not to prioritize east side planning
Planning for how to develop mostly vacant land on Pleasanton's east side remains off the city's priority list in the short-term as the City Council voted against adding the East Pleasanton Specific Plan to its new two-year work plan Tuesday. Nearly two years after halting east side planning amid the drought, council members were considering whether to make the effort a city goal again in the wake of a new residential development concept being promoted by East Pleasanton landowner Steve Dunn.
