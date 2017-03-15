City Council opts not to prioritize e...

City Council opts not to prioritize east side planning

Planning for how to develop mostly vacant land on Pleasanton's east side remains off the city's priority list in the short-term as the City Council voted against adding the East Pleasanton Specific Plan to its new two-year work plan Tuesday. Nearly two years after halting east side planning amid the drought, council members were considering whether to make the effort a city goal again in the wake of a new residential development concept being promoted by East Pleasanton landowner Steve Dunn.

