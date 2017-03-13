Beta Medical FBNS

The following person doing business as: BETA MEDICAL, 1724 BEACHWOOD WAY, PLEASANTON, CA 94566, is hereby registered by the following owner : David Allen King, 1724 Beachwood Way, Pleasanton, CA 94566. This business is conducted by an Individual.

