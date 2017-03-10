Around Pleasanton: Military mom helps resettle foreign allies in U.S.
Jamila Ghanm, left, and her husband, Haitham Jasim, a former interpreter for U.S. Marines in Iraq, visit Ronni Jacobs, center, who helped the Iraqi couple resettle in San Jose on a Special Immigrant Visa. Pleasanton resident and military mom Beth Borchers is doing similar work with former interpreters with the new group No One Left Behind.
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|7 hr
|Helen
|305
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|16
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Mar 8
|Aimee A Drown-Harris
|59
|99 cent store
|Mar 8
|Now_What-
|4
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Mar 8
|Princess Hey
|4,757
|Firefighters in Pleasanton & Livermore make ove... (Oct '09)
|Mar 6
|Jmix
|56
