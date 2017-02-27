Zoho Adds AI, Sales Process Automation to Software Suite
Zoho is advancing its ambitions to become an "operating system for business" with the addition of artificial intelligence and sales process automation to its enterprise software suite. The company today is announcing the addition of AI to Zoho CRM and introducing Blueprint, a sales process automation platform.
