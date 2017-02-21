You & Me Beauty Studio FBNS

The following person doing business as: YOU & ME BEAUTY STUDIO, 4625 FIRST STREET SUITE #225, PLEASANTON, CA 94566, is hereby registered by the following owner : Shonik Consulting Inc., 741 S. Tradition Street, Mountain House, CA 95391. This business is conducted by a Corporation.

