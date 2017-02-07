Wet weather leads to roadway flooding, closures
Happy Valley Road from Pleasanton-Sunol Road to Riddell Street in Pleasanton is closed Tuesday due to flooding. As of noon, Crow Canyon Road is closed between Norris Canyon Road and Bollinger Canyon Road due to mudslides and flooding.
