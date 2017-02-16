Watch: Special needs teens and adults enjoy a Night to Shinea prom in East Bay

Special needs people Hank Wolf, left, and Chuck Black have fun dancing during the "Night to Shine" Tri-Valley event held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Each special needs person, ages 14 and older, was paired with a buddy who attended to their needs throughout the prom themed event.

