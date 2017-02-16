Watch: Special needs teens and adults...

Watch: Special needs teens and adults enjoy a Night to Shinea prom in East Bay

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Special needs people Hank Wolf, left, and Chuck Black have fun dancing during the "Night to Shine" Tri-Valley event held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Each special needs person, ages 14 and older, was paired with a buddy who attended to their needs throughout the prom themed event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
found dog Sun JKD 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Sun Anonymous 300
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Feb 15 phoenix123 11
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Feb 13 Wisconsin girl 58
Kayla Reed (Jan '13) Jan 25 still looking for... 12
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,026,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC