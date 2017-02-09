TUV Rheinland Opens Short and Long Range IoT Wireless Testing...
The new facility, which compliments TUV Rheinland's existing Pleasanton, CA facility, will provide manufacturers complete testing services, supported by state-of-the-art equipment, to ensure their products are secure and meet industry standards for performance. The opening marks TUV Rheinland's 16th U.S. facility and serves as an end-to-end testing service in Silicon Valley.
