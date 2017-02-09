Tri-Valley Pet of the Week: Jello

Tri-Valley Pet of the Week: Jello

Say hello to Jello ! This 6-year-old grey-and-white feline cuddles, flops and rolls around with a gelatinous jiggle. He'll set your heart aquiver with his manly mass, but he's really quite a mellow fellow.

