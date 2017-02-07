Tri-Valley group gives arroyos their due
Charlie Chesney, of Livermore, pulls undesirable plants from the banks of a creek in Livermore, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. This is part of an effort by Living Arroyos, a program meant to enhance urban creeks in the Tri-Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Pooponyourbadbeha...
|298
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC