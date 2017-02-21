Stanley Boulevard stretch closed amid...

Stanley Boulevard stretch closed amid flooding

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Alameda County officials have closed Stanley Boulevard between Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton and Isabel Avenue in Livermore because of flooding, with the closure still in effect as of 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The county also reports mudslides on Foothill Road near mile marker 6.15 because of rainstorms throughout the Presidents' Day weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
found dog Sun JKD 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Sun Anonymous 300
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Feb 15 phoenix123 11
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Feb 13 Wisconsin girl 58
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Jan '17 JewfishCreekSouthFLA 4
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC