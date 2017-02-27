Standing Rock comes to Berkeley through work of Native American activist
Corrina Gould, a Chochenyo Ohlone activist who speaks often in public about how her culture has been "invisibilized," is a leader in the opposition to a residential-and-retail development proposal for part of the landmark West Berkeley Shellmound site. Ohlone Indian activist Corrinna Gould, member of the Confederated Villages of Lisjan tribal group, is photographed in a parking lot opposite Spenger's Fresh Fish Grotto in Berkeley on Feb. 22. Gould is leading a drive to stop a mixed-use development on Spenger's Fourth Street parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Words that start with B (Aug '13)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|111
|99 cent store
|18 hr
|JKD
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 23
|Anon
|47
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Feb 22
|un agenda 21
|79
|found dog
|Feb 19
|JKD
|2
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC