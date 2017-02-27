Standing Rock comes to Berkeley through work of Native American activist

Corrina Gould, a Chochenyo Ohlone activist who speaks often in public about how her culture has been "invisibilized," is a leader in the opposition to a residential-and-retail development proposal for part of the landmark West Berkeley Shellmound site. Ohlone Indian activist Corrinna Gould, member of the Confederated Villages of Lisjan tribal group, is photographed in a parking lot opposite Spenger's Fresh Fish Grotto in Berkeley on Feb. 22. Gould is leading a drive to stop a mixed-use development on Spenger's Fourth Street parking lot.

