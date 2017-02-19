Solo crash on I-680 sends one to hospital with major injuries
A person suffered major injuries in a solo-vehicle crash Saturday evening on southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton, a California Highway Patrol officer said. The crash was reported at 7:52 p.m. on I-680 near Stoneridge Drive, CHP Officer William Ogilvie said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|found dog
|4 hr
|JKD
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|300
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Feb 15
|phoenix123
|11
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Feb 14
|Kristina
|2
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Feb 13
|Wisconsin girl
|58
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC