Solo crash on I-680 sends one to hospital with major injuries

34 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

A person suffered major injuries in a solo-vehicle crash Saturday evening on southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton, a California Highway Patrol officer said. The crash was reported at 7:52 p.m. on I-680 near Stoneridge Drive, CHP Officer William Ogilvie said.

