Sister City Association seeks students for summer exchange program
The Pleasanton-Tulancingo Sister City Association is recruiting local high school students interested in participating in the group's annual summer exchange program. The cultural exchange involves Pleasanton participants hosting a Mexican student in their homes from June 18 to July 9, and then the Pleasanton students are hosted by families in the sister city of Tulancingo, Mexico from July 9-30.
