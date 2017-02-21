Sex abuse suit against youth soccer groups can proceed

A California appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit filed against youth soccer organizations by the parents of a girl who was sexually abused by her coach, ruling the defendants had a duty to conduct criminal background checks of all adults who would have contact with children involved in their programs. Emanuele Fabrizio sexually abused "Jane Doe," who was then 12 years old, from May 2011 to March 2012.

