Process Engineer

Operations for Specialty's Cafe & Bakery in Pleasanton, CA to lead cross-functional teams. Req's Master's degree in Industrial Eng or Process Eng or related field or a foreign education equiv plus 3 yrs exp as a process eng w/ exp in food manufacturing, incl restaurant process development, value stream mapping, baking & casual dining or food production process eng or, a Bachelor's degree & 6 yrs exp as stated above.

