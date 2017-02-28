Possible road rage incident leads to ...

Possible road rage incident leads to shooting on I-580 near Pleasanton

At about 7 p.m., the Pleasanton Police Department received a call from the California Highway Patrol reporting a shooting on westbound I-580 between Hacienda Drive and Hopyard Road. According to police, the victim told officers that a road rage incident began at 6:45 p.m. The victim said a passenger in a silver Toyota Corolla shot at his vehicle several times.

