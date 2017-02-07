Pleasanton: Workshop to address student stress
Part of the city's free Community Education Series, the "Stress less for Success - Student strategies for managing stress" event will be held Feb. 15 at the Pleasanton Library. Students from Amador Valley High will discuss the stresses they face in and out of the classroom, and highlight how they cope with them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Pooponyourbadbeha...
|298
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC