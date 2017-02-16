Pleasanton: Suspect rams police car, escapes after three-city chase
Officers are asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a stolen van who could face assault and evading charges after leading a pursuit through several cities before eluding capture early Thursday. Just before 2:45 a.m., a K-9 officer on patrol noticed the van after it made an illegal U-turn at Hopyard Road and Owens Drive, Pleasanton police Officer Jerry Niceley said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|lee520
|17
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Feb 15
|phoenix123
|11
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Feb 14
|Kristina
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 14
|Scott C 1420
|299
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Feb 13
|Wisconsin girl
|58
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC