Pleasanton: Suspect rams police car, escapes after three-city chase

Officers are asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a stolen van who could face assault and evading charges after leading a pursuit through several cities before eluding capture early Thursday. Just before 2:45 a.m., a K-9 officer on patrol noticed the van after it made an illegal U-turn at Hopyard Road and Owens Drive, Pleasanton police Officer Jerry Niceley said.

