Pleasanton: Suspect rams police car, ...

Pleasanton: Suspect rams police car, escapes after three-city chase

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Inside Bay Area

Officers are asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a stolen van who could face assault and evading charges after leading a pursuit through several cities before eluding capture early Thursday. Just before 2:45 a.m., a K-9 officer on patrol noticed the van after it made an illegal U-turn at Hopyard Road and Owens Drive, Pleasanton police Officer Jerry Niceley said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Thu lee520 17
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Feb 15 phoenix123 11
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Feb 14 Scott C 1420 299
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Feb 13 Wisconsin girl 58
Kayla Reed (Jan '13) Jan 25 still looking for... 12
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Jan 22 Musikologist 2
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,873 • Total comments across all topics: 278,982,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC