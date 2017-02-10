Pleasanton: Peace ring formed in soli...

Pleasanton: Peace ring formed in solidarity with Muslims, immigrants, refugees

Nearly 150 members of the local interfaith community joined together outside the Muslim Community Center of the East Bay in solidarity with Muslim Americans, immigrants and refugees. Nearly 150 residents of various faiths joined together outside the Muslim Community Center of the East Bay in Pleasanton on Friday afternoon to stand in solidarity with Muslim Americans, immigrants and refugees.

