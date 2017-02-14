Pleasanton offers cultural exchange program for students
Teens who want to live in another country for three weeks can apply to be a part of a summer cultural exchange program. The program, offered through the Pleasanton-Tulancingo Sister City Association, allows Pleasanton high school students with at least two years of Spanish to participate in the program in Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|lee520
|17
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Wed
|phoenix123
|11
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Kristina
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 14
|Scott C 1420
|299
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Feb 13
|Wisconsin girl
|58
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC