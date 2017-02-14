Pleasanton offers cultural exchange p...

Pleasanton offers cultural exchange program for students

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Teens who want to live in another country for three weeks can apply to be a part of a summer cultural exchange program. The program, offered through the Pleasanton-Tulancingo Sister City Association, allows Pleasanton high school students with at least two years of Spanish to participate in the program in Mexico.

