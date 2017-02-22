Pleasanton: Mayor has message for Trump in State of City
Mayor Jerry Thorne gave his annual state of the city address Wednesday with the theme in mind that Pleasanton "gets the job done." Thorne, who has been mayor since 2012, gave the address Wednesday afternoon to reflect on what was accomplished in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|15 hr
|quickstercc
|301
|Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Anon
|47
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Wed
|un agenda 21
|79
|found dog
|Feb 19
|JKD
|2
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Feb 15
|phoenix123
|11
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Feb 14
|Kristina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC