Pleasanton: Hikers to give tips on 2,600-mile Pacific Crest Trail

A couple of avid long-term hikers who have completed the Pacific Crest Trail, will speak at the Pleasanton Public Library on Sunday. Hikers Ken and Marcia Powers have hiked most of this country's long trails, including the 2,650-mile trail, which spans from Mexico to Canada through California, Oregon and Washington.

