Pleasanton: Council to discuss high density housing development

The City Council is expected to consider a plan Tuesday that could add high-density housing units to the downtown area. A total of 87 single-family homes will be up for approval on the 15-acre Irby Ranch property site on Stanley Boulevard and First Street.

