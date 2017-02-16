Pleasanton council delays Owens Drive traffic meeting

Pleasanton residents hoping to hear from the City Council and city staff about traffic changes on Owens Drive will have to wait two additional weeks for their public meeting. The council's discussion, originally announced for next Tuesday, has been rescheduled for the March 7 council meeting because city traffic engineer Mike Tassano, who knows the nuances of the project, is unexpectedly out of the office, according to city spokeswoman Tracy Dunne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.