Pleasanton: City seeks new commissioners
There are openings in nine city commissions: Civic Arts Commission, Committee on Energy & Environment, Housing Commission, Human Services Commission, Library Commission, Parks & Recreation Commission, Planning Commission and the Youth Commission. Some commissions have specific requirements such as the civic arts commission which have three openings for two members and one youth member.
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|7 hr
|quickstercc
|301
|Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08)
|22 hr
|Anon
|47
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Wed
|un agenda 21
|79
|found dog
|Feb 19
|JKD
|2
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Feb 15
|phoenix123
|11
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Feb 14
|Kristina
|2
