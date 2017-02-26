Pleasanton chamber announces Community Service Award winners
The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of its 54th annual Community Service Awards, scheduled to be presented to winners during a ceremony next month. The program aims to honor people, groups and businesses who have demonstrated excellence and community leadership in activities and achievement within the community, chamber officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|99 cent store
|9 hr
|TIAD
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 23
|Anon
|47
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Feb 22
|un agenda 21
|79
|found dog
|Feb 19
|JKD
|2
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Feb 15
|phoenix123
|11
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC