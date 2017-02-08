Pleasanton approves high-density and ...

Pleasanton approves high-density and special needs housing

Following emotional testimony from parents whose children have special needs, the City Council unanimously approved a housing project that would add 87 new homes to the city and housing for adults with special needs. The Irby Ranch project, located on a 15-acre property on Stanley Boulevard and First Street, will bring 31 three-story and 56 two-story single-family homes.

