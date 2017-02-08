Pleasanton approves high-density and special needs housing
Following emotional testimony from parents whose children have special needs, the City Council unanimously approved a housing project that would add 87 new homes to the city and housing for adults with special needs. The Irby Ranch project, located on a 15-acre property on Stanley Boulevard and First Street, will bring 31 three-story and 56 two-story single-family homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|22 hr
|Pooponyourbadbeha...
|298
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC