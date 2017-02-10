Pleasanton antes up cash for commuter...

Pleasanton antes up cash for commuters who carpool

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Inside Bay Area

This city is the first in the East Bay to offer discounts to local residents and workers who line up carpool commutes with a ride-sharing app. Hoping to reduce traffic congestion, Pleasanton recently allocated $30,000 to underwrite part of the fees for carpool trips arranged through the Scoop Technologies app, which matches riders and drivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Feb 8 Pooponyourbadbeha... 298
Kayla Reed (Jan '13) Jan 25 still looking for... 12
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Jan 22 Musikologist 2
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Jan 20 JewfishCreekSouthFLA 4
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Jan 20 Princess Hey 1,396
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Jan 20 Princess Hey 4,991
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan 18 Solarman 1
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,244 • Total comments across all topics: 278,818,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC