Pleasanton antes up cash for commuters who carpool
This city is the first in the East Bay to offer discounts to local residents and workers who line up carpool commutes with a ride-sharing app. Hoping to reduce traffic congestion, Pleasanton recently allocated $30,000 to underwrite part of the fees for carpool trips arranged through the Scoop Technologies app, which matches riders and drivers.
