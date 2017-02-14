News of Record for February 14, 2017

News of Record for February 14, 2017

Monday Feb 13

9:46 a.m., suspicious circumstances - A man loitered in front of a Stockton Road business and made patrons uncomfortable. 10:58 p.m., suspicious circumstances - A man stole a cellphone at a South Washington Street business and gave it back to the owner in exchange for $100.

