News of Record for February 14, 2017
9:46 a.m., suspicious circumstances - A man loitered in front of a Stockton Road business and made patrons uncomfortable. 10:58 p.m., suspicious circumstances - A man stole a cellphone at a South Washington Street business and gave it back to the owner in exchange for $100.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|7 min
|lee520
|17
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Wed
|phoenix123
|11
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Kristina
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 14
|Scott C 1420
|299
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Feb 13
|Wisconsin girl
|58
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC