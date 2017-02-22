Mayor Thorne delivers annual State of...

Mayor Thorne delivers annual State of the City address

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Mayor Jerry Thorne covered a range of topics during his State of the City address Wednesday afternoon. Pleasanton Mayor Jerry Thorne highlighted key city achievements and public and private projects from the past year, as well as touched on important goals for the year ahead, during his State of the City address Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) 41 min un agenda 21 79
found dog Feb 19 JKD 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Feb 19 Anonymous 300
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Feb 15 phoenix123 11
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Feb 13 Wisconsin girl 58
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC