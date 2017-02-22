Mayor Thorne delivers annual State of the City address
Mayor Jerry Thorne covered a range of topics during his State of the City address Wednesday afternoon. Pleasanton Mayor Jerry Thorne highlighted key city achievements and public and private projects from the past year, as well as touched on important goals for the year ahead, during his State of the City address Wednesday afternoon.
