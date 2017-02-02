Livermore: Rally in support of divers...

Livermore: Rally in support of diversity set to take place Feb. 12

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Community and faith leaders from Livermore and beyond are hoping an upcoming non-partisan rally in downtown Livermore will reaffirm the Tri-Valley's commitment to diversity, and help alleviate the fears of those now feeling vulnerable. "Rally For Love" will be held Feb. 12 at the Bankhead Theater Plaza on First Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Reed (Jan '13) Jan 25 still looking for... 12
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Jan 22 Musikologist 2
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Jan 20 JewfishCreekSouthFLA 4
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Jan 20 Princess Hey 1,396
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Jan 20 Princess Hey 4,991
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan 18 Solarman 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 17 CURIOUS 295
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,394 • Total comments across all topics: 278,588,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC