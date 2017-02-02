Livermore: Rally in support of diversity set to take place Feb. 12
Community and faith leaders from Livermore and beyond are hoping an upcoming non-partisan rally in downtown Livermore will reaffirm the Tri-Valley's commitment to diversity, and help alleviate the fears of those now feeling vulnerable. "Rally For Love" will be held Feb. 12 at the Bankhead Theater Plaza on First Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC