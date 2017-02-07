Interfaith peace ring set for Friday in Pleasanton
A group of faith leaders in the Tri-Valley and other community members are set to gather and join hands around the Muslim Community Center of the East Bay in Pleasanton on Friday afternoon in solidarity with Muslim Americans, immigrants and refugees. Open to the public, the interfaith peace ring from 12:30-1:30 p.m. is sponsored by the Livermore-Pleasanton Interfaith Clergy Association, a group that aims to foster relationships and dialogue among people of all religious traditions.
