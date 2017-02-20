Fremont: Rain, mudslides close Niles Canyon Road, slow ACE trains
All lanes were blocked from Main Street in Sunol to Mission Boulevard in Fremont and no estimate was available on its reopening. Sullivan Underpass, near Niles Canyon Road and Mission Boulevard, was reported as flooded around 4:30 p.m., and city public works crews were working to close it, police said.
