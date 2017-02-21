Flooding closes Shadow Cliffs park, delays Del Valle Park reopening
Flooding from heavy rains has temporarily closed Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area in Pleasanton, and canceled plans for the Feb. 27 reopening of Del Valle Regional Park near Livermore. Public access to Shadow Cliffs was cut off Tuesday morning when Stanley Boulevard, the access way to the park, flooded and was closed between Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton and Isabel Avenue in Livermore, the East Bay Regional Park District reported.
