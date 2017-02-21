EyeCare Prime Teams With Optometry Gi...

EyeCare Prime Teams With Optometry Giving Sight to Launch LensFerry S Gives Sight Initiative

PLEASANTON, Calif.-In support of its ongoing commitment to provide basic eyecare to underserved populations around the world, EyeCare Prime has partnered with Optometry Giving Sight to introduce its own philanthropic initiative, LensFerry S Gives Sight, according to an announcement from EyeCare Prime. LensFerry S Gives Sight operates on a 1:1 donation model to support Optometry Giving Sight in its mission.

