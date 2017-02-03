Emergency tree removal to cause BART delays to Daly City on
An emergency tree removal is expected to cause delays and service changes on BART lines between Balboa Park and Daly City on Sunday, officials said. Riders are advised to expect delays of 15 to 20 minutes between those stations from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., caused by the single-tracking to facilitate the removal of the tree.
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
