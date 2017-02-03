Emergency tree removal to cause BART delays to Daly City on

Emergency tree removal to cause BART ...

Emergency tree removal to cause BART delays to Daly City

Friday

An emergency tree removal is expected to cause delays and service changes on BART lines between Balboa Park and Daly City on Sunday, officials said. Riders are advised to expect delays of 15 to 20 minutes between those stations from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., caused by the single-tracking to facilitate the removal of the tree.

