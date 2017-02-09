Editorial: Having county fairgrounds ...

Editorial: Having county fairgrounds here is good for Pleasanton

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

The Alameda County Fair draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to Pleasanton every year. The 2017 Alameda County Fair will be held June 16 to July 9. We are fortunate to have the Alameda County Fairgrounds right here in Pleasanton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Wed Pooponyourbadbeha... 298
Kayla Reed (Jan '13) Jan 25 still looking for... 12
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Jan 22 Musikologist 2
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Jan 20 JewfishCreekSouthFLA 4
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Jan 20 Princess Hey 1,396
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Jan 20 Princess Hey 4,991
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan 18 Solarman 1
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,091 • Total comments across all topics: 278,713,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC