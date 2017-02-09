Editorial: Having county fairgrounds here is good for Pleasanton
The Alameda County Fair draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to Pleasanton every year. The 2017 Alameda County Fair will be held June 16 to July 9. We are fortunate to have the Alameda County Fairgrounds right here in Pleasanton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Pooponyourbadbeha...
|298
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC