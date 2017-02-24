Congressman Swalwell reflects on prio...

Congressman Swalwell reflects on priorities for new term

Third-term U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell discussed a range of topics during his interview with the Weekly in downtown Pleasanton, including Tri-Valley transportation, housing and college affordability, national security and President Donald Trump. 2017 brings a variety of changes professionally, including new committee posts, new legislative issues, a new district office in Castro Valley and a new Republican president -- not to mention a big one personally, due this spring.

