Commission OKs redesign plan for partially demolished downtown building
A close-up view of the partially demolished commercial building at 30 W. Angela St. in downtown Pleasanton, which is set to be redesigned likely for another restaurant. The Pleasanton Planning Commission approved a design review application Wednesday for a single-story building on West Angela Street that was partially demolished after its latest restaurant tenant vacated the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 8
|Pooponyourbadbeha...
|298
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC