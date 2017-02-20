City Council to discuss Happy Valley water, sewer infrastructure report
Map shows the area covered by the Happy Valley water and sewer study in southwestern Pleasanton. The Pleasanton City Council on Tuesday is set to review a report describing the types of infrastructure improvements necessary and costs associated with potentially bringing unincorporated Happy Valley residents onto city water and sewer utilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|found dog
|Sun
|JKD
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|300
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Feb 15
|phoenix123
|11
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Feb 14
|Kristina
|2
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Feb 13
|Wisconsin girl
|58
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC