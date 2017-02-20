City Council to discuss Happy Valley ...

City Council to discuss Happy Valley water, sewer infrastructure report

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Map shows the area covered by the Happy Valley water and sewer study in southwestern Pleasanton. The Pleasanton City Council on Tuesday is set to review a report describing the types of infrastructure improvements necessary and costs associated with potentially bringing unincorporated Happy Valley residents onto city water and sewer utilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
found dog Sun JKD 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Sun Anonymous 300
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Feb 15 phoenix123 11
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Feb 13 Wisconsin girl 58
Kayla Reed (Jan '13) Jan 25 still looking for... 12
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Alameda County was issued at February 20 at 5:23AM PST

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC