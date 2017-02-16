CHP seeks senior volunteers in Tri-Valley
Those from the Dublin, Danville, San Ramon, Pleasanton and Livermore area can apply to be a part of the CHP's Senior Volunteer Program, which helps with field and administration work. Senior volunteers drive marked CHP cars in uniform while performing field duties such as directing traffic, completing surveys and deploying radar trailers, according to the CHP.
