Car Engulfed in Flames After Rollover Crash in East Bay
A driver traveling Saturday night near the Dublin-Pleasanton border was transported to the hospital after their car rolled over and engulfed in flames. The fiery crash occurred just before 8 p.m. along southbound Interstate 680 near Interstate 580, according to California Highway Patrol Commander Christopher Sherry.
