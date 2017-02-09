BART: Emergency crews respond to person on tracks at Hayward station
A medical emergency involving a person on the tracks at BART's Hayward station triggered major delays in the East Bay on Thursday morning, officials said. Details of the emergency were not released immediately, but Allison said it involved a "person in the trackway" and that authorities were called to the station at 9:40 a.m. The condition of the person was not available.
