Around Pleasanton: Students learn first hand about special needs
Several Lydiksen Elementary third graders gathered around a table and attempted to button shirts while wearing yellow rubber kitchen gloves. Nearby, students tried to read and write with distorted letters, and at another station, kids wore headphones that blasted distracting noises while they tried to concentrate on schoolwork.
