Around Pleasanton: Mayor Thorne on schools, traffic, housing

Pleasanton Mayor Jerry Thorne is interviewed by Adina Erridge, senior loan officer with Bay Equity Home Loans of San Ramon, during weekly meeting of the Valley Real Estate Network. It seems like schools, traffic and housing are always top issues for most of us in Pleasanton, and especially to Realtors and their associates whose livelihood depends on selling our community to those thinking of moving here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.