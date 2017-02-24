Around Pleasanton: Amador, Foothill to present "Beauty and the Beast"
It's not every day that a person gets to sit down with a clock, a teapot and a candlestick and have a civilized conversation. This is quite possible, however, at a rehearsal of this year's high school musical, "Beauty and the Beast."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|99 cent store
|Sun
|TIAD
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 23
|Anon
|47
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Feb 22
|un agenda 21
|79
|found dog
|Feb 19
|JKD
|2
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Feb 15
|phoenix123
|11
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC