Africa: Internet Platform for Skilled Africans to Earn Income Goes Live
Ecommerce Technology Alliance, a US Based company with offices in Lagos, Nigeria, and Pleasanton, California has launched a platform for individuals, organization and corporations to tap into the vast talent and skills in Africa to get work done online and offline. Their platform, WorkAfrica.com is a flexible, user friendly, stable and secured marketplace developed to empower and connect skilled, talented African entrepreneurs to Global businesses for buying and selling online and offline services.
