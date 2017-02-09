a Bearded Bandita Sentenced to 45 Months in Prison for String of California Bank Robberies

The so-called " Bearded Bandit" was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison for a string of bank robberies that covered much of Northern California. Kenneth Michael Ellis, 31, of Stockton, pleaded guilty on Nov. 16 to eight counts of unarmed bank robbery and agreed to pay more than $28,000 in restitution, accordin gto the FBI.

