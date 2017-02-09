a Bearded Bandita Sentenced to 45 Months in Prison for String of California Bank Robberies
The so-called " Bearded Bandit" was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison for a string of bank robberies that covered much of Northern California. Kenneth Michael Ellis, 31, of Stockton, pleaded guilty on Nov. 16 to eight counts of unarmed bank robbery and agreed to pay more than $28,000 in restitution, accordin gto the FBI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Pooponyourbadbeha...
|298
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC